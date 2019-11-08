Spread some joy this Christmas to those in need

SPREAD JOY: GIVIT’s CEO Sarah Tennant says they’re looking for gifts for children living in care.

GENEROUS Queenslanders are being called upon to donate toys to fill the stockings and place under the trees of over 9,500 children living in care this Christmas.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer says the national online charity GIVIT is again supporting the Queensland Government's annual Kids in Care Christmas Gift Donation Drive.

"Our foster and kinship carers do a wonderful job making sure that children in care feel safe and loved in a family environment," she said.

GIVIT's CEO Sarah Tennant says they're looking for gifts for children living in care, from newborns to 17-year-olds, across the state.

"While Christmas for many is a time of celebration, it can also be a difficult time of year for children and young people who can't live with their own," she said.

"For as little as a $20 donation you can make a child or teenager feel special and know they're being thought of this Christmas. Gift ideas include toys, gift cards, sporting equipment, board games, books or clothes for babies to teenagers.

"I urge anyone who is able to give to consider dropping an extra toy or a gift card into your trolley when you're shopping for your own family and then donate it online.

To donate to the state-wide 2019 Gift Donation Drive, simply purchase a new, unwrapped gift, a gift card or make a tax-deductible cash donation at givit.org.au/kidsincare. Gifts can be delivered to service centres across Queensland until Friday 6 December.

For gift ideas or to find your nearest service centre, go here.