Spreading the joy of Christmas to Cap Coast

A YEPPOON-BASED not-for-profit organisation is lighting up the Capricorn Coast and bringing Christmas cheer through creative displays and generosity.

Having decked the town with twinkling fairy lights and bright baubles, grand Christmas trees, a nativity scene, and more, The Real Group businesses are now playing Santa, giving free Christmas gifts to all of their customers.

They've even arranged for Santa to pop by the Two Sisters Coffee Bar on Matthew Flinders Dr, Cooee Bay, on Saturday from 8-9am.

If you drive around town, you will see The Real Group has ensured Christmas is around every corner.

"Thank you for giving the community such a beautiful Christmas display and sharing Christmas with us," Yeppoon local Chi Chi Murray said.

"We are so very lucky to have this group in Yeppoon," local Doris Blackburn added.

The Real Group office on Milroy Dr, Barmaryee, is lit up with a stunning light display with native trees wrapped in fairy lights, a nativity scene and giant Christmas tree, so tall a cherry picker was required to hang each bauble by hand.

The group has also created another Christmas display at Two Sisters Coffee Bar, with a Santa sleigh and 8m tall Christmas tree that transforms into a twinkling tower of lights at night.

They have also constructed a quirky tree made from tyres outside TRG Tyre and Mechanical on Plover Dr, Barmaryee.

The Real Group businesses are doing their best impersonations of Christmas elves, handing out free gifts to customers.

The Rocks Yeppoon, Bar and Restaurant, are handing out free sunscreen, cups and bottle openers, Two Sisters Coffee Bar are giving away free cups and Jet Dry Cleaning are handing out either a sewing kit, laundry bag, or bottle of wine.

Hooked Fishing is giving out a gift pack to all customers during the month as well as 20 per cent off all gift vouchers purchased before Christmas.

Keppel Barge has put on a Christmas draw on their Facebook page with the chance to win a sunset cruise for 10 and CQ Waste and Coal Train are offering huge discounts to celebrate the season, with CQ Waste offering a two-cube bin for only $100 plus dump fees and Coal Train offering 20 per cent discounts on all training courses booked now for January.

TRG Tyre and Mechanical is also giving away a free toolkit with every car service.

The Real Group chief executive officer Karla Way McPhail said Christmas was a great time to reflect on what we're lucky to have and to consider those in greater need.

"I believe we all have a responsibility to our earth and to our community," she said.

In past years, The Real Group has donated Christmas gifts to foster children and families facing challenging home environments and have both physically lent a hand at and financially supported many charitable organisations throughout the region, handing over more than $1 million to date.

This year, along with providing gift and hampers to many local children and families, The Real Group has supported a local individual who had been without a home, providing them with housing for the next twelve months to help them to get back on their feet.

"2020 really has been a year like no other, but we are incredibly grateful for all of the individuals and businesses who have supported us," Ms McPhail said.

"We feel Central Queensland has an amazing community spirit.

"Supporting each other and people in need is part of the fabric of The Real Group. It's who we are.

"I have always loved Christmas, and this year, more than ever, we felt the need to build up people's spirits.

"We're loving seeing the locals and visitors alike enjoying the festive atmosphere we've created. There is nothing more fantastic than watching a child's eyes light up with joy when they see the Christmas lights."