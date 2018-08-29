Spring menu launch

Shae O'Reilly is thrilled to see the organically-grown produce from the family farm be the highlight on Beaches menu.

Shae O'Reilly is thrilled to see the organically-grown produce from the family farm be the highlight on Beaches menu.

BEACHES Restaurant at Rosslyn Bay Harbour is ready to launch its spring Paddock to Plate menu with an exclusive sneak peek tasting that is set to have the taste buds tingling.

Beaches Restaurant spokesman Shae O'Reilly said the launch is the culmination of the hard work put in to High Valley Dawn, the O'Reilly family organic farm.

"We've finally bitten the bullet and gone all out with the Paddock-to-Plate concept because our farm in now producing consistently and we feel Yeppoon is ready for it,” Shae said.

"Moving back from Melbourne a month ago, it feels like there is a real buzz in the air around Yeppoon and our family are enthusiastic to add to that.

"With our new menu, we are really trying to work in harmony with Mother Nature and have allowed her offerings to shape the dishes as much as possible.

"The event serves as the launch of our new spring menu which will be available for the next three months with the tasting night being a chance for us to showcase most what we have on offer and I'm sure it won't disappoint.

"We will have some amazing music throughout the evening, will be launching our new wine list and a new cocktail menu designed by Mixologist Antonio, who is fresh from the London bar scene.”

Shae said the family are very excited to step into a new era and provide a holistic, educational approach to the organic, local food they serve.

"We want to lead the way and put the Capricorn Coast on the map as a dining hotspot with fabulous events like our launch and are trying to raise the nightlife bar here on the coast by combining with our upcoming Speed Dating, Dining in the Dark and Latino Dancing Night.”

The launch of the spring menu will offer the whole package beginning with a farm tour starting from Beaches Restaurant at 5.30pm.

High Valley Dawn Permaculturalist Dan Sheridan will take you on a quick cruise around the farm and then you will watch the sunset from the beautiful hilltop with a refreshment before retiring back to the restaurant for a night of decadence.

The spring menu launch will feature farm-fresh organic protein and seasonal delights showcased in four courses with hors d'ouevres and each course will be served with beer, wine or accompaniment.

Cost is $120 per person and seats are limited so please book at Beaches restaurant early.