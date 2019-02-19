Menu
Council News

Springsure is set to get a new banking service

Christine Mckee
by
19th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
AFTER two years without a bank, a collaboration between Central Highlands Regional Council and Central Queensland credit union The Capricornian will see banking services return to Springsure from next month.

Central Highlands councillor Christine Rolfe said it was a fantastic outcome for Springsure and demonstrated how local government partnering with local business could achieve outcomes for regional communities.

"After actively advocating and searching for a banking services provider, since the previous one closed its doors, council found a local business prepared to take the leap towards a solution for the Springsure community,” she said.

'We commend The Capricornian for its support for Springsure people and interest in developing a business model that keeps banking services in regional towns.

"The credit union will do business out of the council office in the first 12 months.

"Its viability will need to be reviewed after this period, but we're actively looking into creating a model that can be duplicated and, if this works, there is potential scalability.”

Capricornian CEO Dale Grounds said he after opening on March 4, people would have access to a full range of banking services and products, including home loans, personal loans, every day and savings accounts, term deposits, business banking and insurance.

An information evening is being held on Tuesday, February 26 at the Springsure Multipurpose Centre commencing at 5.30pm.

banking central highlands regional council springsure springsure banking the capricornian
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

