Ethan William Black, 20, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 15 to possessing dangerous drugs. Photo: Bev Lacey
Crime

Springsure man, 20, hid three bags of cannabis in pocket

Kristen Booth
22nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM
A young Springsure man was warned of the potential consequences if he continued to front the court for drug offences.

Ethan William Black, 20, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on December 15 to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police searched an Emerald address about 5pm on November 20.

Black was standing inside the door with a man who was holding a bag of cannabis and cash.

Sgt Ongheen said Black removed three clip seal bags from his pocket, containing a total of 17.5g of cannabis.

Duty lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had been using the drug for the past five years to help him sleep, but intended to give it up.

“If he’s still having trouble [sleeping], he’ll see a GP,” she said.

However, Magistrate Robert Walker said he should see a GP straight away, rather than waiting to “see how it goes”.

“They may be able to assist you,” he said.

Black, who works at a grocery store at Springsure, appeared before the court for an offence of a like nature in 2018, the court heard.

Black was previously issued an order for diversion, which Mr Walker said clearly didn’t work.

“I warn you if you continue to come before the courts, the penalty will increase rapidly,” Mr Walker said.

Black was fined $500 and the conviction was not recorded.

Central Queensland News

