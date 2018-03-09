Springsure St Patrick's racing day event

RACING: The Central Highlands township of Springsure and the surrounding districts are on countdown for one of the biggest extravaganzas on the social calendar for the year 2018.

No prizes for guessing the occasion but there will be prizes aplenty at the annual Springsure St Patrick's Day races tomorrow.

In fact, it will be the 66th occasion Springsure's St Patrick's Day Race Club has hosted its annual even.

Club chairman Terry Hoare said families and children would be well catered for and he looked forward to a big attendance.

"The feedback throughout the region is very positive,” Hoare said.

"We try to look after all age groups and there will be entertainment in the form of music after the races for the young folk and those of course that are young at heart.”

Fashions on The Field will have a wide range of categories for all ages, with prizes.

Hoare said race fields were not as big as in past years, but were mainly open events.

"The size of the race fields is of course beyond our control but we are very grateful for the trainers, owners and jockeys who have supported the meeting from a wide cross section of regions,” he said.

"It will be a top day be assured of that.”

For Rockhampton apprentice jockey Nicole Seymour, it will be an unforgettable occasion.

Seymour is indentured to Rockhampton trainer Lyle Rowe and will make her long- awaited debut.

To mark the occasion and kickstart Seymour's career, Rowe will make a rare visit to Springsure with his runner Hourglass Time in the opening race the Beverley O'Keefe Class B Memorial (900m).

Seymour will also ride the Shane Sigvart Rockhampton-trained pair of Sun Deck (BM 50) and Madam Pink (Bracelet).

Springsure punters will have to be on their toes as two N. Seymours will ride at the meeting, which will be a first.

Top senior jockey Nigel Seymour makes the trip out from his Rockhampton base to ride Fidereus (Class B) and Silver Fox (Maiden).

At yesterday's Rockhampton races the stocks of local Riverside Thoroughbred stallion Carrara were boosted when his son Gohan surprised with a strong debutant win in the $26,000 2YO C & G Maiden Handicap (1100m).

Raced by his breeder Christine Matton and Sharon Attard, Gohan (Carrara- Fine Shakira x Speeding Fine) finished resolutely under the riding of Corey Bayliss to win at the lucrative odds of $41.

The win has ensured the Mick Attard-trained Gohan a place in the rich $116,000 final of the Capricornia Sales 2YO Classic (1200) at Callaghan Park on April 7.

Local breeding goliath Bruce Watts, who stands Carrara at stud, can now look forward to that stallion's progeny attracting richly deserved enhanced interest at the Capricornia Yearling Sales on April 8.

The other outstanding juvenile winner yesterday in Gypsy Toff has ensured the 2YO Classic is no longer certain to be won by the brilliant Jamie McConachy- trained Brook's Pleasure.

Both Brook's Pleasure and Gypsy Toff are super- talented young speedsters and their clash in the Classic is looming as a promoter's dream.