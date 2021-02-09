Menu
Tammy Peters has recently been appoint the Director of Nursing at the Springsure Multi-Purpose Health Service.
Health

Springsure woman named director of nursing at health service

Kristen Booth
9th Feb 2021 11:59 AM
A long-time Springsure local has committed to ensuring the town has the very best medical care and health services.

Tammy Peters was recently appointed the Director of Nursing at the Springsure Multi-Purpose Health Service.

Mrs Peters first arrived in Springsure on a three-month contract back in 1984, and apart

from a two-year stint in Toowoomba when she did her midwifery training and married a

Springsure local, it’s been her home.

“I’m very excited to be back among my people,” she said.

Mrs Peters spent about seven years working in the Central West, as Director of Nursing at Tambo Primary Health Clinic, and relieving senior nurses as Nurse Unit Manager and Director of Nursing in towns such as Blackall, Isisford and Windorah.

She’s also been relieving Directors of Nursing and Nurse Unit Managers across the Central

Highlands for some time.

“I’ve decided to commit to a permanent position and it’s lovely to be back with people I

know,” she said.

“After being a reliever for so long it will be nice to be able to follow through with things and

come up with some of my own ideas.”

Mrs Peters said she was thrilled to be working permanently back in Springsure.

“Springsure is a great place to work. It’s got a very good team and everybody’s good at

what they do,” she said.

“We have 12 aged-care residents and I’ve known most of them since I first moved to

Springsure, so I know about their families and their lives.

“We also have emergencies and acute hospital patients and provide a very good service to

the community.”

central highlands region cq health health care springsure tammy peters
Central Queensland News

