Spy chief should investigate Lib MP Liu: senator

LIBERAL MP Gladys Liu is being called on to give an explanation to parliament after a "train wreck" interview where she couldn't recall being a member of organisations linked to the Chinese government.

The rookie backbencher is under pressure today after an interview with Sky News host Andrew Bolt last night where she also refused to call China's actions in the South China Sea "theft".

The Hong Kong-born Victorian MP also dodged questions about whether she had formerly been a member of groups connected to China's covert political influence operation.

Liberal MP Gladys Liu refused to talk to journalists as she left the Sky studio in Parliament House in Canberra after she was interviewed by Andrew Bolt. Picture: Gary Ramage

It comes after ABC yesterday reported Ms Liu is named as a council member of the Guangdong provincial chapter of the China Overseas Exchange Association from 2003 and 2015 in a Chinese government record list online.

Senate crossbencher Rex Patrick wants the matter investigated by security agencies.

"The prime minister should write to the director-general of security and seek some advice in relation to the matters that have turned up," Senator Patrick said today.

PM Scott Morrison is under pressure to publicly declare his confidence in Gladys Liu. Picture: Kym Smith

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon described Liu's Sky appearance as "a train wreck of an interview in which her loyalties, at the very best, seem somewhat confused."

"She made the situation worse last night," he told the ABC today.

"I think it is now incumbent upon her to make a statement in parliament reassuring Australians, particularly those in her electorate, that she is a fit and proper person to be serving in the House of Representatives," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

He also called on the PM to give a statement reassuring Australians he had confidence in Ms Liu.