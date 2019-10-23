Squaring off with Kyle in the courtroom

Kyle Sandilands and Anna Heinrich return in new episodes of Trial By Kyle.

ANNA Heinrich had her doubts when she agreed to star in a pilot episode with Kyle Sandilands last year.

The criminal lawyer and inaugural Bachelor winner played legal counsel to the shock jock in Trial By Kyle, in which Sandilands presides over his own courtroom, offering his opinions on real disputes a la Judge Judy.

Part of Channel 10's first Pilot Week experiment, Trial By Kyle was the most popular of the new concepts presented to viewers - of which more than half a million tuned in nationally.

"I didn't know what to expect going into it. Obviously Kyle isn't a judge or magistrate with any legal background. I questioned the show initially," Heinrich tells The Guide.

"But as soon as we filmed the pilot and I saw Kyle in action I knew there was no one better to be in that seat."

Sandilands and Heinrich are back on our screens, with Ten ordering a full season of the courtroom show.

"Kyle is perfect for the role, and I see it more so this time around," Heinrich says. "It's very different from the pilot. Things have been changed around ... and we've upped the ante with it."

Anna Heinrich stars opposite Kyle Sandilands in the TV series Trial By Kyle. Channel 10

Heinrich is on hand to counsel Kyle on how particular cases would be settled in an actual court of law, but Sandilands is free to dish out his own form of justice.

"We're totally different people - polar opposites. He doesn't have to listen to me and the majority of the time he doesn't, but I certainly let him know how the case should go and how he should rule," she says.

"You'll see a number of eye rolls and my disgust at what Kyle decides to go with."

Heinrich says she was surprised to see a softer side to Sandilands, who was sacked as judge of Australian Idol by Ten in 2009 for making a derogatory comment about a contestant.

"I found him more caring and compassionate than I first thought he would be," she says. "I say what the law is, but he doesn't listen to me a lot of the time because he wants to bring a more compassionate side ... if he sees someone's hurting he won't push it.

"I think Kyle's an extremely intelligent person."

Kyle Sandilands returns in new episodes of the Pilot Week format Trial by Kyle. Channel 10

The cases they deliberate over range from the everyday to the weird and amusing. All plaintiffs and defendants have agreed to adhere to the law according to Sandilands and once the golden gavel comes down his decision is final.

"The cases are real disputes," Heinrich says. "You'll see tantrums and friendships breaking up and making up.

"There are some fun and silly cases, but I don't want to trivialise them. The people who come are taking it very seriously. There is a case involving drag queens copying choreography, a daughter breaking her mother's bed whilst entertaining a partner and an Instagram model who broke his nose under the care of his aunty and is suing for potential loss of earnings."

There will also be appearances by celebrity guests including Studio 10 host Denise Drysdale, Love Island and I'm A Celebrity star Justin Lacko and singer Shannon Noll.

"They're putting a lot of trust in Kyle, and people do take on what's been handed down on the day," she says.

"You can see it in their faces that they're really affected by the decision."

Trial By Kyle premieres tomorrow at 8.30pm on Ten/WIN.