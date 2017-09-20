SSM Poll: Where Central Queenslanders sit as votes are cast

AFTER reporting last week the potential for the 'no' vote to win the same-sex marriage (SSM) survey in Central Queensland, a poll was launched on the Morning Bulletin website to gauge public mood.

Hundreds of votes have been recorded to date and the results are neck and neck with the 'yes' vote slightly ahead with 50% of the vote compared to 48% for the 'no' vote.

CQ VOTES: Current same-sex marriage poll results on Morning Bulletin website. Contributed

Results gathered last year by ABC's Vote Compass released last week showed support for SSM in Capricornia was at 48%, Flynn 44%, Kennedy 46%, with Maranoa most resistant area in Australia to changing the marriage law at 42% .

MARRIAGE EQUALITY SUPPORT: ABC's Vote Compass shows Queensland's regions as the least supportive areas for same sex marriage. Contributed

Hannah Flenady, a 21-year-old Rockhampton electrician and vocal member of Rockhampton's LGBTA+ community said she felt let down when she saw the ABC Vote Compass results for CQ released last week.

"I'm disappointed that we were one of the few places that wasn't majority in favour for it (SSM) but wasn't surprised at the same time,” Ms Flenady said.

"As soon as I saw it I said yeah, that's to be expected, we're a rural community and a lot of rural Queensland areas are opposed SSM.”

Speaking about the current Morning Bulletin poll, again Ms Flenady was unsurprised but admitted to having fatigue regarding the ongoing marriage equality debate.

"If it was up to me, I'd have no campaigning,” she said.

"I didn't want it to go ahead and now it is, it's all in everyone's faces

"Everyone's talking about it and it's going to be young vulnerable people who aren't sure about anything who exposed to all of this good and bad talk.”

Since coming forward on the issue, she hadn't experienced any backlash and said the tradies she worked with knew and supported her stance.

With the marriage equality survey now in full swing with forms mailed out to residences, Ms Flenady is throwing her weight behind the 'yes' vote, urging everyone to do the same.

"While the LGBTA+ community didn't want to get behind the survey, it's happening now so if you don't get behind it, that's just going to fuel the 'no' argument even more,” she said.

"You've got to vote otherwise you won't be heard and the cycle will just continue.

Ms Flenady proudly confirmed that she had already voted 'yes' and her survey form was on its way back to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

