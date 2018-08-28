St Anthony's celebrate their first Capras Cup win

CHAMPIONS: The St Anthony's Catholic Primary School under-10 team celebrates its win in the Capras Cup grand final at Browne Park on Saturday afternoon.

CHAMPIONS: The St Anthony's Catholic Primary School under-10 team celebrates its win in the Capras Cup grand final at Browne Park on Saturday afternoon. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Katie Hipgrave could not be prouder of the young charges from St Anthony's Catholic Primary School after their breakthrough Capras Cup win.

The talented under-10 outfit claimed the silverware with an 18-nil win over a valiant Taranganba State School in the competition decider played at Browne Park on Saturday.

Tries to Sam Jones, Marcus Tipman and Taj Seibold sealed the historic win in the Cup, an initiative between Rockhampton Primary School Rugby League and the CQ Capras which has been running since 2005.

Hipgrave said it was a fantastic win and the team had taken a lot of confidence into the final after their memorable victory over Frenchville the weekend before.

St Anthony's played Parkhurst, St Joseph's Park Avenue and Rockhampton Grammar in their round games.

They won each of those games convincingly to top their pool and set up a showdown with Frenchville, who were victorious on their side of the draw.

Hipgrave said St Anthony's were definitely the underdogs but came through with an impressive four-point win over their highly-fancied rivals.

"It was just so exciting to win because St Anthony's have never beaten Frenchville before, and they are just so dominant in all age groups.

"I think in the end we might have just wanted it that little bit more.

"We had a talk at the end of the game and I was nearly lost for words.”

Cousins and teammates Carter Leitch and Sam Adams with the spoils. CONTRIBUTED

Hipgrave said that monumental result had the team riding high and keen to go all the way.

In a tough opening stanza against Taranganba, St Anthony's managed to get their noses in front to lead 6-nil at half-time.

"We talked about keeping everything simple, getting through our sets and in defence working on our line speed so everyone was up in defence.

"Our defence won us the game. They had some really big kids who were running onto the ball really strongly but because we were up in the line they just couldn't find the gaps.”

Front rower Tipman showed the way for the victors, his powerful attacking runs and solid defensive plays earning him player of the final.

Hipgrave said inspirational on-field leaders Archie Lloyd and Taj Seibold were instrumental in guiding the team around the park.

Nash Pratt was good at dummy half and cousins Carter Leitch and Sam Adams muscled up well in defence.

Hipgrave said it was a fantastic achievement for the players, who are in Years 3, 4 and 5.

The jubilant coach has a lengthy association with rugby league, and her brother Keegan plays for the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL.

"It's been a big part of our family. I was a referee since I was in high school and started coaching two years ago.

"I really enjoy seeing the players improve from the start of the season to the end.

"It's also important for them to develop good sportsmanship, learning how to not only be good winners but good losers as well.”

THE WINNING TEAM

Matthew O'Donnell, Archie Lloyd, Tyson Carlos, Taj Seibold, Nash Pratt, Marcus Tipman, Jarryd Neilsen, Chase Carpenter, Sam Jones, Sam Adams, Carter Leitch, Mannix Busch, Aaron O'Heir, Ty Lynch, Koby Upton. Coach Katie Hipgrave, assistant coach Walson Carlos, trainer Chris Lloyd.