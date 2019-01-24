St Brendan's College all set for first day back to school

READY FOR 2019: Fr Pius Jones, new Assistant Principal - Residential, Principal Robert Corboy and Deputy Principal Paul Horan with the high calibre team of new staff at St Brendan's College .

AFTER 12 months at the helm, St Brendan's College principal, Robert Corboy, is not taking his foot off the pedal in 2019.

With rising enrolments, significant capital upgrades and the addition of exceptional new staff, the college is in for a strong year.

Mr Corboy said the boys boarding school would welcome around 226 boarders into its three residences on Monday, with new head of boarding Fr Pius Jones taking the reins this year to work towards best-practice boarding in consultation with existing residential staff.

"695 students will then commence school on Tuesday, with a 13 per cent increase in enrolments for 2019,” he said.

"This increase is supported by 19 new staff across teaching and learning, boarding, sport and administration.

"We have attracted the highest calibre teachers and professionals to join our existing team, and welcome academics who come to us from roles as principal, deputy principal, senior and middle school leaders from around Australia.

"We have a strategic focus on growth and will work to ensure our curriculum offering is strong, focusing on upgrading our science labs and resource centre and bringing these facilities into line with the state-of-the-art offering we have across manual arts and trade training, music and performing arts, sports and agriculture.

"We will also work on recommissioning our fourth boarding residence, Wallace, from a camps and visitor facility back to full-time boarding to cater for our significant growth in boarding numbers.”

New head of boarding, Fr Pius Jones, said his priority was to ensure that every one of the 220 boarders at the college were safe, happy and engaged and that boarding life was "a wonderful experience and one that builds and develops their character, life and social skills”.

"I have visited St Brendan's College a number of times over many years and I have always been taken with the spirit of St Brendan's College and the Edmund Rice ethos,” he said.

"My mandate is to ensure that recommendations from the 2018 SBC boarding review are implemented, and with this will be a strong focus on the pastoral care of each boy, ensuring that we cater for a wide range of needs and interests in boarding to add to the overall education and life experience the boys gain.”

Mr Corboy said the growth at the college would better enable the staff to deliver a holistic education, developing good young men of knowledge, faith and justice.

"The college prides itself on offering a diverse academic and extra-curricular program with abundant opportunities and pathways for our students from Years 7 to 12, with the overriding emphasis on faith, justice and the Edmund Rice tradition, and I am confident our team will do this well in 2019,” he said.

New staff and new appointments for 2019

Mr Andrew Lawrence - VET Coordinator

Mr Nathan Doyle - Director of Rugby League

Mrs Jackie Russell - Careers Counsellor

Mrs Sheridan Simms - Head of Department IT

Mrs Joanne Gardiner - Science/Math

Miss Shani Smith - English

Miss Alyssa Priddle - Music/Religious Education

Mr Brian Barry - Automotive/ITD

Mr Cameron Neyland - Science

Mr Blair McWhinney - Religion

Mrs Deb Condon - Counselling

Ms Chris Gooch - Responsible Thinking Centre (RTC)

Mrs Carina Merrifield - Responsible Thinking Centre (RTC)

Mr Scott Minto - Sports Administration

Ms Katie Minto - Teacher Aide - Learning Support

Ms Elizabeth Varley - Library Assistant

Ms Anita Rossiter - Science Aide

Boarding

Fr Pius Jones - Assistant Principal, Residential

Mr Trent Gorrie - Boarding Recreation Officer

Mr Damien McCluskie - Head of Residence

Mr David & Mrs Jan Finch - House Parents

Mr Scott Minto & Mrs Bindi Minto - Boarding Supervisors

Mr Matthew Mulholland - Boarding Supervisor

Lloyd DuToit - Boarding Supervisor (South Africa)

Cameron Slabbard - Boarding Supervisor (South Africa)