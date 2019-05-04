St Brendan's College not shirking issue of domestic violence

YEPPOON Foreshore became a sea of purple as more than 700 students and staff from St Brendan's College made a strong statement against domestic and family violence, holding its third annual Walk Against Domestic Violenceon Friday as part of itsEdmund Rice Feast Day

activities.

Unable to join in on the walk due to a broken foot, Blake Conway was right there supporting his fellow school friends, teachers and community members.

Blake said raising awareness about domestic violence was a message that everyone needed to hear.

"This is important during the school's annual walk against domestic and family violence but it is just as important when we all go home and take the purple shirt off,” Blake said.

"We all need to make better choices now and into the future, violence is never the answer.”

This year, in an even stronger statement against family and domestic violence, the college called on parents and significant SBC Old Boy members to walk in solidarity with their 700 students and staff contingent, to ensure the anti-violence message was taken from the school yard, home and into the community.

Students attended mass at the college at 8.45am before they heardfrom guest speakers, CQ Capras head coach David Faiumu andwell-being officer Lionel Harbin, on respect, good choices and healthyrelationships.

The students then walked en masse in their purple "Not Now Not Ever” shirts from the college down to the beach front for the official proceedings, before embarking on their beach walk along the Yeppoon foreshore.

St Brendan's College principal Robert Corboy said the college was proud to educate sons, brothers, future husbands and fathers at StBrendan's about respect and zero tolerance for violence, and applauded the stance taken by the SBC Old Boy community to come on board and support the college and keep this message alive for past students as well.

"We celebrate the feast day of Edmund Rice on Friday, whose mission of supporting the poor and disadvantaged is the basis of a StBrendan's College education,” Mr Corboy said

"Our event on Friday is a tangible example of standing in solidarity with people in our community impacted by family and domestic violence, as well as living the message that violence will not be tolerated in our community.”