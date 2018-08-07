St Brendan's College student makes Qld U12's golfing team

ON THE GREEN: Isaac Jensen competing in round 2 of the Queensland Schools Championships.

ON THE GREEN: Isaac Jensen competing in round 2 of the Queensland Schools Championships. Garry Jensen

GOLF: Young Isaac Jensen is making a name for himself in the golfing world after making the Queensland U12s team for the second year in a row.

His Capricornia team won the U12 division against every other U12 team in the state.

The Yeppoon St Brendan's Catholic College student went away as part of the Capricornia U12's eight-player-strong golfing team to Queensland Schools Sports tournament in Kingaroy over a week ago.

There, he competed with his team-mates against U12 teams from all over the state.

Fellow St Brendan's student Cruz Warner also made the team as well as a number of Rockhampton and Yeppoon school students including three U15s St Brendan's students.

"You get picked on your scores and your attitude,” Jensen said.

"They announced the winners at the last day of the tournament.

"Our team won the whole competition and I came second overall for my age group.

"Making the team means a lot and all the hard work I put in has paid off.”

Jensen said his team performed well and showed great skill on the green.

"We were pretty good,” he said.

"My strengths are my driving and irons.

"I've been playing for six years and my dad - who also golfs - got me involved.”

Jensen is a member of the Yeppoon Golf Club and regularly trains with his father, Garry Jensen.

"He's taught me most things,” he said.

Now he has made the Queensland team, Jensen will be heading to nationals in Geelong at the end of the year.

"I reckon I will play pretty good there,” he said.

Jensen plans on continuing his golfing throughout school and hopes to make plenty more national qualifications in the future.

"I love that you can play with your friends and go out,” he said.

St Brendan's Director of Sports, Dallas Williams, said he is impressed with the young golfer's achievement.

"Isaac has done really well with his golfing this year,” Williams said.