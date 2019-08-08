St Brendan's fight back in thrilling final

Peyton Jenkins scored the first try for St Brendan's.

RUGBY LEAGUE, 6pm; St Brendan's have fought their way back into the game to trail 12-10 at half-time in the Aaron Payne Cup final in Townsville.

Kirwan State High raced out to a 12-nil lead before Brendan's found their rhythm and the tryline twice to be right back in the game.

Halfback Peyton Jenkins scored Brendan's first try before winger Jake Keating went in out wide with just three minutes to go.

Brendan's had all the ascendency in the latter stages of the first half, with the game's commentators saying that "it looked like St Brendan's were running downhill”.