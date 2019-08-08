St Brendan's, Kirwan battle it out in Cup thriller

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan's College have suffered an agonising two-point loss to Kirwan State High in the final of the Aaron Payne Cup.

Trailing 18-12 with just three minutes on the clock, St Brendan's winger Jake Keating went in for his second try of the night to get the score to 18-16.

Halfback Peyton Jenkins, who was one of the team's best, was unable to land a tough sideline conversion and Kirwan took the win.

St Brendan's star halfback Peyton Jenkins is wrapped up by Kirwan's D'jazirhae (Mia) Pua'avase. Evan Morgan

The two talented schoolboys teams turned on a thrilling grand final at Townsville's 1300SMILES Stadium tonight.

The home side opened the scoring in the eighth minute and were out to a 12-nil lead 10 minutes later when they crossed for their second.

But Brendan's found their rhythm - and the tryline twice - to close the gap to 12-10 at the break.

Jenkins scored his team's first try off a charge down before Keating dived over out wide for his first about three minutes before half-time.

St Brendan's Isaac Garraway in action. Evan Morgan

Six minutes into the second half and the scores were locked up when Jenkins converted a penalty from right in front.

St Brendan's had the ascendency and were turning the screws on Kirwan, who were struggling to complete their sets and make any decent metres.

St Brendan's were unable to turn pressure into points and Kirwan scored against the run of play to take the lead again with 12 minutes to go.

It became an arm wrestle as both teams searched for more points.

A deft chip kick from Jenkins got St Brendan's on the attack and on the scoreboard again in the dying minutes but it would not be enough.