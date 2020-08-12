Menu
St Brendan's Grady Callaghan is wrapped up by some solid St Patrick’s College defence in the Aaron Payne Cup clash at Yeppoon. Photo: Jann Houley
Rugby League

St Brendan’s still chasing that elusive victory

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 8:10 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: St Brendan’s College are still without a win in the Aaron Payne Cup after going down 14-10 in their Round 3 showdown with St Patrick’s College Mackay today.

The Yeppoon outfit had prepared well and were hopeful of taking maximum points on their home turf but poor handling ultimately cost them.

Photos
View Gallery

Rockhampton’s The Cathedral College suffered their first loss of the competition, going down 46-28 to competition favourites Kirwan State High in Mackay.

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

Down 30-6 at half-time, they scored four second half tries, two of them to centre Kurtis Farr, but it was not enough against the Townsville powerhouse.

St Brendan’s were kept scoreless in the first half as St Pat’s showed plenty of intent, scoring two tries, their first at the six-minute mark.

PAYNE CUP REPLAY: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s in showdown

The home side trailed by 14 points at the break but managed to get within four points of the visitors courtesy of tries to Harry Gray and Ilami Buli.

St Brendan’s coach Scott Minto said he was yet to see the best from his team, which has now had two losses and a draw.

“We’re a lot better footy side than what we just showed,” he said.

“I think everyone can see it but the boys have to get out there and do it themselves.

St Brendan's Tristan Barron tackles St Patrick’s College player. Bevan Rickard. Photo: Jann Houley
“I think we held the ball three times maybe the whole game and the three times we held it we rolled through them easy.

“We dropped four bombs so they got four sets in our 20 off the back of that as well.

“They (St Pat’s) didn’t have to work hard the whole game and that’s what happens when you don’t hold the ball.”

Victorious coach Chad Buckby was pleased with how St Pat’s players manned up in defence.

“It’s always a tough trip to come here to St Brendan’s and play against a very tough team so to come away with the win was fantastic,” he said.

“We’ve leaked nearly 60 points in two games so defence was our major focus today.

“I was very happy with their defensive effort and off the back of that we were able to build some pressure.”

St Pat’s also took the honours in the Cowboys Challenge, scoring in the shadow of full-time to beat St Brendan’s 20-16.

Kirwan won their CC clash against TCC 18-nil.

