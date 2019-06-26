St Brendan's student takes the Mayor's chair

HOT SEAT: Luke Selwood took the Livingstone Mayor's chair for a day with Acting Mayor Nigel Hutton on hand to guide and nurture the future community leader.

ST BRENDAN'S student Luke Selwood took on the job of Livingstone Shire Mayor for a day and got a whole lot more than he bargained for.

At 17, Luke said he is already making plans to be very proactive in his community after he leaves school and his role as Youth Mayor is just one step forward in making his dreams a reality.

Youth Mayor for a day Luke Selwood with Councillors Belot, Eastwood, Hutton, Mather and Wyatt.

"This has been an amazing experience, I never realized just how extensive the role of Mayor and councillors was until I had this opportunity,” Luke said.

"I have been very surprised by just how many responsibilities the roles in council take on.

"It is not just a case of make a decision and do it, so many factors have to be taken into consideration when making any decisions.”

Luke took the opportunity to make his feelings and thoughts known to councillors on a range of topics with the recent juvenile crime as top of the bill.

"We have a lot of young people doing wonderful things in this community and I believe it is important to not overlook this fact when discussing the issue,” he said.

"I believe there are young people in our community who have disconnected from school, their community and at times even their families.

"Many of these young people just don't feel connected.

"We need to get them more involved and to do that, we need to establish more opportunities for them to come together and be part of the solution.

"I would like to see sports and activities more widely publicised, a movie theatre installed, and more activities and events established such as a festival for youth where they can be involved with both the set-up, organisation and on stage.

"We could have an open microphone and allow anyone who chooses to, to get up and perform for their peers and the rest of the community.

"Opportunities to guide youth along the path of their passion such as musical performances and training, more encouragement for all outdoor recreation and sports and a place to meet where they feel safe and listened to.”

When he leaves school, Luke said he will pursue a career in pharmacy while engaging further in community organisations.

"I really like helping people and that is what I plan to continue now and when I leave school.

"I don't want to be a behind the counter person. I want to be engaging with people and helping to find solutions for the betterment of our community,” Luke said.

"We have a wonderful region with many things to see and do and I believe we should all count ourselves very lucky to reside in a place of opportunity with a lot of really fabulous infrastructure.”

Acting Mayor Councillor Nigel Hutton said having Luke on board for the day reminded him of his own experience as Youth Mayor when he was at school.

"Having that opportunity sparked the interest that led to my playing an active role with council today,” Cr Hutton said.

"Having that opportunity when I was in my senior year at school exposed me to a much broader view of the role of local government and certainly paved the way for me to continue to be involved as I have matured.

"This is an experience that I would like to see council continue so students, and our future leaders can gain a better understanding of the important role of local government and how being active in your community can shape and change the way our region evolves.”