CHRISTMAS CHEER: St Brendan's students Matthew Hay and Lachlan McLeod say they are excited to be a part of this year's Christmas Appeal at the school. If you want to donate any items, visit the school office or phone the school on 4939 9300. St Brendan's College Yeppoon
St Brendan's students sharing the joys of Christmas

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Nov 2018 3:26 PM

SO THEY can spread some joy this Christmas, students from St Brendan's College are running a donation drive to give families holiday memories they won't forget.

Donated gifts and food items will be collected by students and taken to the Women's Shelter and to St Vincent de Paul in Yeppoon.

For student Lachlan McLeod, lending a helping hand to those in need is a vital part of giving back to the community.

"I think it's important to give to others,” Lachlan said.

"It's a great feeling knowing that you've made a difference to someone's day.”

For classmate Matthew Hay, being a part of the appeal has shown him how easy it is to make a difference.

"It doesn't take much to grab a couple of extra food items or a small toy,” he said.

"I hope my contribution this year goes to a family who deserves to have a great Christmas day.”

The school is encouraging locals to get involved with the appeal and to contribute what they can.

If you would like to drop off items for the appeal, visit the St Brendan's Campus.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

