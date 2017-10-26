St Brendan's teams enjoy rugby 7s success

CARNIVAL CHAMPIONS: St Brendan's College unbeaten under-12 side (back row, from left) Isaac Green, Lachlan Sweeney, Slater Leahy, Jett Manion, Jeremy Green, coach Peni Nasalo and (front row, from left) Bodhi Davis, Jamane Waigana, Hendrikus Voigt and Mathew Groves.

RUGBY UNION: It's renowned for its rugby league prowess, but St Brendan's College once again proved it's pretty handy at the other rugby code.

The Yeppoon school fielded four teams at the recent Western 7s rugby union carnival, which attracted 49 teams from regional schools in five different age groups.

Three of them made the grand final in their respective divisions and two of them brought home the title.

St Brendan's under-12 boys secured a 30-nil win over Trinity College in their decider, while the under-16s ran out 27-5 winners over Chanel College.

The under-14s were the hot favourites after an impressive showing in the ground games but were toppled by hosts Emerald State High 20-5 in the grand final.

The champion under-12 side was a revelation at the carnival. It had only nine players and did not have a point scored against it in its five games, quite a feat in the fast-flowing, shortened version of the game.

St Brendan's College under-12 player Mathew Groves goes in for a try at the Western 7s rugby union carnival in Emerald. Rebecca Parry

St Brendan's College senior school assistant principal Matt Couper said it was a great carnival and all the players relished the competition, despite the wet conditions.

"I was really happy with how the boys played and they all had a great time.

"We've attended this carnival since its inception in 2008 and we've been quite successful out there.

"But it's not all about winning; it's more about giving the kids an opportunity to play some footy and hopefully enjoy themselves.

"It allows them to play a different code of footy and it's a good opportunity for the younger boys to represent their school which they're always happy to do,” he said.

Under-16 player Lochlan Winston was a stand-out player, while Lachlan Sweeney, Jamane Waigana and Hendrikus Voigt impressed in under-12s.

Couper's two brothers and St Brendan's old boys James and Thomas both went onto represent Australia in rugby 7s.

Meanwhile, rugby league players past and present will be in action when the St Brendan's Old Boys take on the First XIII in their annual showdown on Saturday.

The game will kick off at St Brendan's at 4.30pm, after a curtain raiser between Sacred Heart and St Benedict's Year 6 teams at 3.45pm.

Couper encouraged rugby league lovers to get along.

"Some of the Old Boys to watch out for include PJ Marsh, Cooper Bambling, Sam Lollo and Frank Rolls, while the Firsts to keep an eye on include captain Troy Richardson, Jeremiah Naawii, Jackson Phillips, Kano Fanthorpe and James Busby who will be lining up against his father Patrick,” he said.

"We will have a barbecue and bar operating after the game, so we are looking forward a great afternoon for our current families and our SBC Old Boys community.”