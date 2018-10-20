St Brendan's teams set to shine at Western 7s

PATHWAY PRESENTED: With Queensland and Australian selectors flying in to watch the annual Western 7s Rugby Union carnival in Emerald this weekend, the St Brendan's College under-18 team is up for the challenge.

PATHWAY PRESENTED: With Queensland and Australian selectors flying in to watch the annual Western 7s Rugby Union carnival in Emerald this weekend, the St Brendan's College under-18 team is up for the challenge. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY UNION: St Brendan's College teams have impressed throughout the local schools season and are now ready to make their mark at the Western 7's Rugby Union Carnival.

The Yeppoon school has high hopes for its under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 teams competing at the three-day event in Emerald.

Last year, St Brendan's won the under-12 and under-16 divisions.

Director of sports Dallas Williams said that since 2008, St Brendan's had enjoyed considerable success at this carnival, which provided a great opportunity for its students to play a fast and exciting brand of rugby union.

"I'm proud of the dedication and enthusiasm the boys have shown this season and with the school sporting year coming to a close, it's fabulous for St Brendan's to attend this year's carnival with the biggest representation from all Rockhampton and district schools,” he said.

Under-16 coach Blake Henley said he was looking forward to seeing how the team performed this weekend after a great season in which they won the CQ schoolboys 7's competition.

QRU regional development manager Matt Cullen said 56 teams were taking part in the carnival, making it one of the biggest in recent history.

A total of 137 games will be played by mixed, boys and girls teams in seven divisions over the three days.

Cullen said teams had come from as far afield as Cairns and the Sunshine Coast but predominantly from Central Queensland.

Action started yesterday at the Emerald Agricultural College and will continue from 8.30am today, with finals to be played tomorrow.

"It's a great event that is really well supported,” Cullen said.

"Not only is it a great opportunity for the kids to come together and play in a country carnival atmopshere but there's also a pathway for some of the players who want to excel and move forward.

"Australian and Queensland selectors will be flying in to identify any young talent that might be able to move into an academy or the representative arena in the next 12 to 18 months.

"Rockhampton Grammar and St Brendan's should be very competitive and feature in the finals in their respective divisions and Emerald have some strong teams as well.”