St Brendan’s to take on Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

St Brendan’s College will meet Shalom College in Round 3 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Wednesday.

The teams clash at 1.15pm at St Brendan’s College.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.05pm.

Both games were scheduled to be livestreamed on this website, but due to ongoing network issues at the field out of our control, that will not be possible today.

Both games will be recorded in the livestream format, and replays will be made available on this website as soon as possible.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be available to watch on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.