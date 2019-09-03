St Brendan's youngsters and Aussie pros put on a show

RODEO: Now in its 24th year, the St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo in Yeppoon gets bigger and better every time, with record nominations and record crowds pouring into the St Brendan's College Rodeo Arena on Friday and Saturday night.

For the first time, St Brendan's College held a Schoolboy Rodeo on Friday night to precede the APRA-affiliated main event on Saturday, with both schoolboys and professional riders walking away with prize money from the massive two-day program.

Saddle Bronc riders at St Brendan's rodeo Meg Bolton

More than 3000 people were in attendance at the main rodeo to see plenty of thrills and spills in the ring and St Brendan's College principal Mr Robert Corboy paid tribute to the College Parents and Friends Association who were the organisers of the major event. "I would like to thank our Parents and Friends who go above and beyond to stage an event of this magnitude for the college - an event that really does get bigger and better each year,” Mr Corboy said.

"Not only do we provide a fantastic event for our local and regional community to come and enjoy, all funds raised go back to the college to improve our programs and our facilities, so our students are the real winners,” Mr Corboy said.

In the St Brendan's College schoolboy events Rockhampton rider Jacob Carige, just back from the Youth World Bull Riding Finals in the US, took out the Junior Bull and Junior Steer events, with Cody Button from Bouldercombe picking up the Senior Steer winner's trophy.

In the final of the Trans Tasman High School Rodeo Challenge St Brendan's College students Luke Steel, Finn Christianson and Jacob Carige stepped up their rides to win the Junior Bull, Senior Steer and Junior Steer rides respectively, to bring the win home for Australia against New Zealand.

In the professional series, record nominations from all over Australia and New Zealand saw some fierce competition in the rodeo arena across all events including the Open Bull Ride, Saddle Bronc, Bareback Bronc, Junior Bull, Junior Steer, Barrel Race and Steer Wrestling.

In the winners' circle were: Joe Down winning the Open Bull Ride with recent SBC graduate Jackson Gray in second place, Greg Hamilton winning the Saddle Bronc, David Worsfold winning the Bareback Bronc, Leighton Marks winning the Junior Bull, SBC student Dawson Foden winning the Junior Steer, Chantel Huddy winning the Barrel Race, Jamie-Lee Williams winning the Breakaway Roping, Andrew Jansen winning the Steer Wrestling, Mitch Eastwell winning the Rope & Tie and Terry Evison and Aaron Bookluck taking out the Team Roping event.