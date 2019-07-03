St Christopher's service pays tribute to bonds of friendship

STRONG BONDS: Acting Livingstone Mayor Councillor Nigel Hutton with both Australian and USA Defence Force representatives at last year's Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel.

STRONG BONDS: Acting Livingstone Mayor Councillor Nigel Hutton with both Australian and USA Defence Force representatives at last year's Annual Service of Remembrance at St Christopher's Chapel.

RESIDENTS and visitors are invited to Nerimbera on Sunday, July 7 to celebrate the strong bonds of friendship between our region and US forces during World War II.

The annual event is held at St Christopher's Chapel, built by the visiting US Army in 1943.

It is the only structure of its kind still standing in Australia and was designated as a World Heritage site in 1992.

Acting Mayor Nigel Hutton said Council was honoured to have the chapel located within the shire, as the unique, rich historical story behind its construction made it a significant landmark.

"When stationed within the area in World War II, the US Army (542 Engineers, Ship and Shore Battalion) began construction on what is now known as St Christopher's Chapel, which provided recuperating soldiers with a place of solace, reflection and worship,” Cr Hutton said.

"This service gives the community the opportunity to reflect on the history of the chapel and those who were stationed there during WWII, and those soldiers who supported our country.

"We're also thrilled to have the Band of the 1st Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment (1 RAR Band), from Townsville performing in the beautiful native grounds of the chapel at 1pm ahead of the service, which we strongly encourage the community to come along and enjoy.

"The 1RAR Band served in all theatres of war with the battalion up until the end of the Vietnam War.”

The ceremony will start at 2pm, after the band performance.

"I encourage everyone to join us on Sunday and help celebrate a significant part of both the shire and Rockhampton's history.”

Inquiries please visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au or phone 4913 5000.