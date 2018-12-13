Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 06: Jack De Belin of the Dragons pokes out his tongue as he leaves the field during the round nine NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Melbourne Storm at UOW Jubilee Oval on May 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 06: Jack De Belin of the Dragons pokes out his tongue as he leaves the field during the round nine NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Melbourne Storm at UOW Jubilee Oval on May 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL star charged over alleged incident

13th Dec 2018 5:35 PM

St George Illawarra Dragons star Jack de Belin has reportedly handed himself into police for questioning over an alleged incident over the weekend.

De Belin voluntarily arrived at the Wollongong police station around 4pm after being made aware detectives wanted to question him.

Serious allegations have been made against the NRL star by a 19-year-old woman which reportedly took place in the Wollongong area, according to Channel 9's Danny Weidler.

After being questioned by detectives, the star was reportedly charged with aggravated sexual assault in company and granted bail. He is due to face Wollongong Local Court on February 19.

The incident had been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit by the Dragons earlier in the week, according to Fox Sports.

De Belin was reportedly at a Wollongong nightclub in the early hours of Sunday with a group of people, which included the woman and a fellow rugby league player. According to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph also reports the alleged incident took place in the presence of the other player.

De Belin, 27, made his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2011 and has played a total of 154 games to date.

He made his State of Origin debut in 2018 where he featured in all three games of the Blues' series win.

De Belin has denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.

editors picks jack de belin nrl st george and district cricket

Top Stories

    Doctor accused of sexual assault takes stand

    premium_icon Doctor accused of sexual assault takes stand

    Crime THE Rockhampton doctor at the centre of sexual assault allegations against seven patients has taken the stand to defend the 25 remaining charges.

    DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    premium_icon DELUGE: Why most of our rain will come from the west

    News Cyclone Owen is not the only reason we face gale force winds

    Family home fire believed to be suspicious

    premium_icon Family home fire believed to be suspicious

    Breaking The house was fully engulfed by the time emergency services arrived

    WATCH: Engaged and married on the same day

    premium_icon WATCH: Engaged and married on the same day

    Dating He spent three years planning her dream day

    Local Partners