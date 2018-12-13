NRL star charged over alleged incident

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 06: Jack De Belin of the Dragons pokes out his tongue as he leaves the field during the round nine NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Melbourne Storm at UOW Jubilee Oval on May 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MAY 06: Jack De Belin of the Dragons pokes out his tongue as he leaves the field during the round nine NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Melbourne Storm at UOW Jubilee Oval on May 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra Dragons star Jack de Belin has reportedly handed himself into police for questioning over an alleged incident over the weekend.

De Belin voluntarily arrived at the Wollongong police station around 4pm after being made aware detectives wanted to question him.

Serious allegations have been made against the NRL star by a 19-year-old woman which reportedly took place in the Wollongong area, according to Channel 9's Danny Weidler.

After being questioned by detectives, the star was reportedly charged with aggravated sexual assault in company and granted bail. He is due to face Wollongong Local Court on February 19.

The incident had been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit by the Dragons earlier in the week, according to Fox Sports.

De Belin was reportedly at a Wollongong nightclub in the early hours of Sunday with a group of people, which included the woman and a fellow rugby league player. According to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph also reports the alleged incident took place in the presence of the other player.

De Belin, 27, made his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2011 and has played a total of 154 games to date.

He made his State of Origin debut in 2018 where he featured in all three games of the Blues' series win.

De Belin has denied the allegations and any wrongdoing.