MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Koby Stevens of the Saints in action during the St Kilda Saints AFL training session at the Linen House Centre on July 25, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Koby Stevens of the Saints in action during the St Kilda Saints AFL training session at the Linen House Centre on July 25, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

ST KILDA midfielder Koby Stevens has been forced into an early retirement due to concussion.

Stevens, 27, had already been ruled out for the season and it was reported months ago that his career was in doubt because of head knocks.

The former West Coast and Western Bulldogs player said in May that his worst head clash "felt like a bomb had gone off"

Stevens told teammates today and is expected to speak at a 2pm press conference.