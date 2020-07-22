St Pat’s rains on Grammar’s parade in Cup qualifier

Rockhampton Grammar’s Luke Callanan sends a kick downfield in the Aaron Payne Cup qualifier against St Pat’s College in Mackay today. Picture: Marty Strecker

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar paid the price for a dismal completion rate in their Aaron Payne Cup qualifier today.

They were beaten 40-6 in Mackay by a classy St Patrick’s College outfit, who now advance to the competition proper, which kicks off next week.

The effort was there but it was execution that let the young Grammar side down, with hooker Ethan Scarpelli their only try scorer in a one-sided contest.

Assistant coach Glen Minto was not offering any excuses for the result.

“I think we completed one set in the entire game; any schoolboys side in the state will beat you by that score if you do that,” he said.

“The effort was there, we met the other side physically but we just gave them ball in our own quarter for the whole game.

“I think they compounded their errors by trying too hard to get back into the game instead of just focusing on the little things.

“They’re a younger team and that’s just part of them maturing going forward. We know they will get better and better. They’ll learn from that.”

Conditions were far from ideal at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds. It was cold, wet and windy but it was the home side that handled them better.

St Pat’s College player Ethan Coco is met by some solid Rockhampton Grammar defence. Picture: Marty Strecker

They were first on the scoreboard but Grammar took little time in levelling things up with Scarpelli’s four-pointer.

But from there, it was all St Pat’s as they ran in seven unanswered tries to complete a comprehensive victory.

Minto applaued the opposition, who he said were strong across the park and controlled the ball very well.

He praised the defensive efforts of Grammar’s skipper Taine Wedel, Jaiden Green and Zach Sypher who tried their hearts out.

Minto said the game would be a good learning experience.

“You can’t coach effort and attitude, and these kids have got that,” he said.

“When you go that level for the first time, as a lot of these young fellas have today, you’ve just got to learn that in those moments doing the little things well is what wins you games.

“That’s something we’ll keep working on and I’m sure they will turn that around.”

Grammar will now turn their attention to the Rockhampton and District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition which starts next week.

Fellow Rockhampton school The Cathedral College and Yeppoon’s St Brendan’s College will start their Aaron Payne Cup campaigns next week.

