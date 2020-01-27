Menu
Klay Mendham and Sylvia Beattie at the reopening ceremony for St Pauls Cathedral
St Pauls parishioners come home

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Jan 2020 5:08 PM
The St Pauls Cathedral reopened on Saturday evening, just in time for Sylvia Beattie to bid it a fond farewell.

Mrs Beattie, who moves to NSW this week, attended the reopening ceremony, which drew hundreds of parishioners from all around the region, with her grandson Klay Mendham, 14.

“Klay was baptised here when he was 21 months old,” she said.

“I’ve been coming to this church for twenty years; I took my Holy Communion here 20 years ago.”

The Cathedral, built in 1883, was damaged after Cyclone Marcia hit in February 2015.

The first service for the year took place on the morning of Australia Day.

