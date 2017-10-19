St Peter's Birdcage event held this Saturday

ROCKY punters are in a flutter over St Peters' 31st annual Birdcage event at the Caulfield Cup held next Saturday.

"Caulfield Cup race day is the biggest race day of the year for the RJC (Rockhampton Jockey Club)," said St Peters Principal, Anthony Green.

"It's always been a very sought-after ticket and RJC got on the back of that and got their own events going and marquees."

As the small, non-for-profit school's only fundraiser, the Birdcage will hopefully raise enough money to upgrade 32 iPads for their students for 2018.

"It's helped up with our technology in the school. Our year fives and sixes have all got an individual laptop. Our younger grades have got 10 iPads in every classroom. It's also helped us with building projects over the years and beautification of the school," said Mr Green.

"The parents on the committee organise everything and we ask for volunteers to come in and help with the setting up, breaking it down and the servicing on the day."

The committee meets year-round to plan the event which caters to 800 to 850 people in the Birdcage's two marquees each year.

The platinum and general/concourse marquees cater for 850 people, with a comprehensive food and alcohol package, a reserved table for eight and table service included in the sold-out platinum ticket price.

For $140, attendees can attend the general/concourse marquee and access bar and food services, with tables available for seating.

A wide variety of food choices including sushi, smoke salmon blinis, pork and apple pastry rolls, and mini sliders will be available on the day.

"We've got a Fashions in the field. There would be at least $6,000 to $8,000 in prizes. We have a band playing later in the day. We've got a big screen ... at least 3 metres by 4 metres in the marquees. The food is exceptional food. We've got bookies in our marquee and things like that," said Mr Green.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://trybooking.com/303215 and at Stewarts, Mark Bunt Menswear, VaVoom & Co, and St Peter's Catholic Primary School.