St Ursula student returns from QTIC as cookery finalist

ST URSULA College Year 12 student, Jade Smith, is cooking up a storm after being named a finalist in the 2018 Salute to Excellence Awards.

Ms Smith, 17, headed down to Brisbane on Monday with her mother, Leah Jackson, to attend the awards evening, where she was one of six finalists in the Cookery Category.

The Awards, hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) are open to Queensland students in years 11 and 12 and promote the tourism, cookery, and food and beverage vocational education and training options available to secondary school students.

"I nominated in the Cookery Category, and was selected to participate in the Skills Day at Southbank Institute of Technology during the July school holidays,” said Ms Smith.

"During Skills Day, I completed a written test, a practical skills session, and an interview, and those were judged by a panel of industry representatives.”

Despite missing out on taking out the top prize at the awards ceremony, Ms Smith said she took something special away from the experience.

"As a finalist in the Cookery Category, I was awarded one week of work placement at The Star Gold Coast, during the September school holidays,” Ms Smith said.

"The competition, especially Skills Day, was really good because I networked with so many people, including leaders and mentors in the Hospitality Industry.”

Ms Smith's passion for cooking doesn't end here.

After graduating year 12, she has her sights set on working full-time in the tourism and hospitality fields.

A big part of her love for the fields lies in the hands-on approach to learning and the extensive practical skills they require.

"I love the direct opportunity to learn skills that Hospitality gives; you don't sit in a classroom all the time,” she said.

"At St Ursula's, we learn so much in the kitchen itself, and those skills have helped me find part-time work which, hopefully, will become full-time work once I finish school this year.”