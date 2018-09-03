Menu
St Ursula's College Yeppoon students Lainee Ingram, Tarni Anderson, and Mackayla Champion are keen for the upcoming All Schools Touch Football competition.
St Ursula's College Yeppoon students Lainee Ingram, Tarni Anderson, and Mackayla Champion are keen for the upcoming All Schools Touch Football competition. Contributed
St Ursula's all star teams off to All Schools' competition

Maddelin McCosker
3rd Sep 2018 7:00 PM
ST Ursula's College student Mackayla Champion is ready to represent her school at his years All Schools' Touch Football competition in Brisbane this October.

The year seven student, who was recently named the Under 12 Player of The Year for Rockhampton representative Rugby League, said she is keen to play at the carnival for the first time.

"I think it will be a good experience to play in such a large competition,” Mackayla said.

Fellow St Ursula's year seven student, Lainee Ingram - fresh form playing in the Central Queensland Bulls Under 12 Girls Touch Football team at the Queensland Junior State Championships - said she is excited to play at the All Schools' comp for the first time.

"I'm in the Under 13s team and even though I haven't played that carnival before, I think it will be fun,” Lainee said.

For year nine student, Tarni Anderson, playing in the College's Under 15s team will be a great opportunity to expand on her already impressive skills.

Tarni played in the Queensland Junior State Championships for Touch Football in August, and was selected in the Queensland Touch Football Development Team for the Under 14 Girls team.

"I really enjoy playing Touch Football, so it is exciting to see how different teams play the game and adapt to the pace each time,” Tarni said.

Three teams from St Ursula's - Under 13s, Under 15s, and Under 18s - will represent the College at the carnival.

The carnival is expected to attract an estimated 5000 secondary school students from teams around Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

    Local Partners