St Ursula's welcomes new philanthropic club president

YASMIN Craggs will lead her St Ursula's peers in giving a voice to her community's social issues and injustices.

The student was last week appointed Interact Club president, which will see her provide "oversight and guidance” to her fellow aspiring leaders of tomorrow.

"Yasmin is a visionary and has a strong ability to develop a vision and paint a picture and communicate with others,” Yeppoon Rotary Club president and Interact Club sponsor Heath Henwood said.

"She's got a presence where she's able to lead the club of girls... and strength and a vision of where she's going.

"She's also a strong debater which is a useful skill to have.”

Now in its 40th year at St Ursula's, Mr Henwood said the Interact Club was paramount in the community.

"It's important being a voice in particular for students in raising issues and bringing things to light,” he said.

The club takes a hands-on approach to "developing skills, providing a real focus on social justice and social issues”, and projects such as its current initiative in sponsoring a family in a third-world nation.

"The club provides students with the opportunity to step up and experience leadership in schools,” Mr Henwood said.

"We're generally about developing and training the Interact Club members on how to make decisions and run the club within the community.

Club members will attend Rotary Club board meetings to learn leadership insights.