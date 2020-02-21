St Valentine’s Day Great Debate raises Salvos funds

It WAS less a debate and more a roast when Rockhampton’s ‘finest minds’ locked wits during the Great Debate on Valentine’s Day. The comedic event, which was sponsored by Evans Edwards Chartered Accountants, raised funds for the Salvation Army’s First Steps Recovery program with all funds to be spent in Central Queensland.

Karen and Jeff Krause, Amanda and Vince Meola at the Great Debate

It was held at Frenchville Sports Club which, with a $10,000 donation per year, is a very generous supporter of the Salvation Army. Other businesses which donated raffle prizes and in-kind support included Travel Associates, Phil Peel Jewellers, Thommo’s Betta Home Living, Mark Bunt Menswear, Pete Boodles, Andersons City Printing Works, Hairess Boutique, Boathouse, Headricks Lane, Envy Beauty, Lightbox and The Morning Bulletin.

Graham Gross, Marni McGrath, Tamara Schillaci, Elizabeth Gross, Michelle Williamson and Graham Brady at the Great Debate

Six locals represented the respective ‘for’ and ‘against’ sides in a debate over the relevance of St Valentine’s Day, which was moderated by Sharky. The entire night started positively as Sharky aka Sweetheart proved one of the few people in existence who can pronounce the word ‘dais’ correctly.

Miriam Gunn, Peter Gunn, Simon Irwin, Meghan Deaves, Steve Deaves, and Freddo Keating at the Great Debate

Retired GP Freddo Keating was the first to face his opponents, despite attempts to scare them off by publishing online photos of his ‘giant mushrooms gone feral’. He decried the figure of St Valentines – who married young Romans to help them dodge military service - as a “deserter, coward and cad”. He deemed St Valentine’s Day irrelevant during an era when online dating means one doesn’t have to “buy the whole pig when all one needs is a little sausage”.

Ann McKenzie, Collette Bowman and Karen Burgess at the Great Debate

He was followed by the GM of Uniting Care, Edwina Andrews, who admirably defended St Valentine’s Day despite a self-confessed antipathy for the event.

She described flowers as “decomposing flower genitalia”, which must have been disconcerting for fellow panellist Simon Irwin who had a bunch of them directly in front of him. Ms Andrews defended St Valentine’s Day as a romantic refuge for the time-poor, and a convenient source of revenue for the divorce lawyers in attendance.

Penny Keating, Jenny Smith, Marie Keating, Peter Fraser and Pat Keating at the Great Debate

Meghan Rothery, solicitor and ‘Mt Morgan’s second-oldest living tourist attraction’, countered with a scathing indictment of people who think teddy bears are an appropriate St Valentine’s gift for anyone other than, perhaps, Ms Andrews’ dog, Charlie, who reportedly gets on a little too well with soft furnishings. Ms Rothery received for Valentines Day a game of Prosecco Pong which, her hubby conceded, he’d been practising the past 364 days of the year.

Leighton Smith, Edwina Andrews, Gail and Hugh Grant at the Great Debate

Next was Ian Mill who ­defended St Valentines Day as the inspiration behind decades of “alluring and provocative” artworks. He described his opponents as “heartless” in their attempt to smear the long held celebration of the Roman martyr who was made famous in 1382 by Geoffrey Chaucer. He argued the day accounted for about a billion dollars in retail revenue.

Artist and retired educator Peter Gunn was introduced by Sharky as the “only Scotsman who doesn’t drink whisky… because he drinks my brandy”. Gunn pooh-poohed the relevance of romance in an era when Bunning aisles full of women handling power tools made him feel defensive. He then went on to say something about thousands of cows marching in unison, leaf blowers at 5am, and searching over-90s’ rooms for contraband.

MIchael Knight, Tom Ferris and Karen Knight at the Great Debate

Simon Irwin, GM of NewsCorp Qld Regionals/NT, apologised to the near-200 audience for “the rubbish heard tonight” and his opponents’ sorry view on love and life. On behalf of the negative side, he reiterated the value of celebrating romance if for only one day of the year. Love, he said, was a universal language which united us all and was nowhere near its use-by date.

The 'for' team wins the Great Debate

At the end of the night, which judging by the riotous laughter, was enjoyed by all, the vote-by-applause came down on the ‘for’ team’s side, proving that romance is dead in Rockhampton. But, with more than $13,000 raised for the Salvation Army, the event was a rousing success.