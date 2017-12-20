Stab victims among 5 patients injured in Rockhampton

A number of people were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital following attacks through the night.

STAB victims were among the string of patients paramedics helped in Rockhampton overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

Trouble brewed in Armstrong St, Berserker at 7.35pm Tuesday when ambulance officers were called to help a man in his 50s.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed an alleged stabbing report, and said the man suffered cuts to the forearm.

He was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Soon after, someone was allegedly assaulted in nearby suburb, Frenchville.

The QAS were called to Robinson St where they treated a patient for "non-life-threatening injuries” following the incident.

They were transported stable to the Rockhampton Hospital.

A number of assaults, including a stabbing, were reported early Wednesday:

QAS were called to Hume Ct, Gracemere at 12.42am to reports of an assault. A woman declined transport and the incident was left in the care of the Queensland Police Service.

Paramedics responded to reports a woman was stabbed on Justin St, Gracemere at 6.17am. QAS advise she declined transport after the alleged incident.

A woman declined transport after paramedics attended an alleged assault on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown at 5.56am.

The Queensland Police Service advised so far they had no information or complaints recorded for any of the above.