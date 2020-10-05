Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

SHE was just five weeks away from finishing a sentence she was handed for stabbing someone when police busted her with marijuana and a bong.

Ashleigh Kate Edwards, 29, appeared in Rockhampton District Court last week to find out if she was going to be sent to prison for breaching a suspended sentence handed down to her in February 2019.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Edwards stabbed a woman who turned up at her house while she was home alone with three children.

She said the victim threw a pot plant at the house and Edwards ran to her car and stabbed her.

For that offence, Edwards was sentenced to 18 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months.

She was five weeks from finishing the operational period when police found less than one gram of marijuana on her bedside table and a bong on the floor next to the bed.

Edwards was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 19 and recommitted to the district court to be dealt with for the breach of the suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said police had attended Edwards house for a welfare check when she was found with marijuana.

He said she had been in a violent relationship at the time and had consumed alcohol and marijuana to treat pain.

Mr Cagney said Edwards had since left that relationship and relocated to another town.

He said Edwards had stopped using drugs, as evident in drug test results provided to the court.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the reoffending was of a trivial nature compared to the original offending.

He extended the operational period of the original sentence by two months which meant it expired the day after her appearance in court.