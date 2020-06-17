Stabbing accused enters guilty plea during trial

A TRIAL in Rockhampton District Court took a surprising turn today when Lincon Dale Seaby pleaded guilty to intending to cause grievous bodily harm to Jake Steere last year.

Mr Steere was stabbed numerous times in Spencer and Jessie streets at The Range on June 18.

Mr Steere suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple. He underwent surgery as a result of his wounds.

Mr Seaby was remanded in custody to be sentenced on September 3.