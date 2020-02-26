Stabbing accused has her charge downgraded

STAB VICTIM: Senior Yeppoon Senior Rugby League player Andrew 'Mac Attack' Mackie was stabbed in the early hours of new years day in Yeppoon.

A SINGLE mother who is accused of stabbing her uncle in the chest on New Year’s Day has had her charge downgraded from attempted murder to grievous bodily harm.

Ramana Louise Sansom, 23, is accused of stabbing her uncle, 39 year old Andrew Mackie, once in the chest early on New Year’s Day.

She was granted bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 – her 23rd birthday.

Yesterday, her matters were mentioned in Rockhampton District Court where her defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco informed the court the original charge of attempted murder had been downgraded to grievous bodily harm and he had yet to take instructions from her about this charge.

He told the magistrates court in January that the incident arose as her friend was being attacked by two men at a house in Yeppoon.

She had no criminal history when she was granted bail.