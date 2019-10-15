Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Dunworth, who has been behind bars for 369 days on remand, represented herself via video link from prison.
Ms Dunworth, who has been behind bars for 369 days on remand, represented herself via video link from prison.
Crime

Stabbing-accused mum fails in bid to see toddler son

by Vanda Carson
15th Oct 2019 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE mother accused of stabbing a man while trying to steal his prescription drugs, has been denied bail.

Mikayla Lee Dunworth, an accountant, appeared in the Supreme Court in Brisbane today seeking bail on four charges of burglary and attempted robbery in relation to the stabbing of a 42-year-old sheetworker on October 10 last year.

Ms Dunworth, who has been behind bars for 369 days on remand, represented herself via video link from prison, submitting she wanted to be free to see her two-year-old son before her District Court trial which is set for November 4.

She has pleaded not guilty and told police she stabbed the alleged victim in self defence, a claim prosecutors say is false, the court heard.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson denied Ms Dunworth bail because Ms Dunworth failed to show cause why strict bail conditions would stop her reoffending

More Stories

Show More
drug abuse refused bail stabbing

Top Stories

    FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    premium_icon FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    News One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years — giving it the highest funding in the region.

    Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    premium_icon Generous donation for life saving rescue service

    News Hard work by local members results in a big reward for the local community.

    ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    premium_icon ’Accept you’ve got a problem’: Judge slams meth driver

    News Kim Dawn Mcrae learned the hard way just how long methamphetamines stays in your...

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The beauty of taking a break

    TUESDAYS WITH JORDIE: The beauty of taking a break

    News Columnist Jordie Lynch discovers the simple beauty of taking a break.