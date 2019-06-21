Stabbing accused to woman: 'I love you'

A MAN accused of being involved in a street stabbing attack on a 20-year-old male yelled out "I love you” to his girlfriend as he was taken back to the watch house after court yesterday.

Lincon Dale Seaby, 19, was remanded in custody after a short appearance in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

The charge was laid due to investigations into the alleged stabbing incident in Spencer and Jessie streets, The Range on Tuesday.

It is alleged Jake Steere was stabbed multiple times at after allegedly being followed by many perpetrators.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay confirmed to media the male was travelling in his vehicle, a Mitsubishi Triton, when he was allegedly assaulted by occupants of a blue Ford Ranger on the road.

It is believed there was three occupants in the Ranger.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old man had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

Mr Steere underwent surgery as a result of his wounds and was in a stable condition in the intensive care unit at Rockhampton Hospital earlier today.

Seaby yelled out to a woman in the back of the court as he was escorted back down to the watch house.

His defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf ordered a brief of evidence and Seaby's charge was set to be mentioned in court on August 14. No bail application was made.

No other charges had been laid against Seaby or any other persons in relation to Tuesday's stabbing by time of publication.