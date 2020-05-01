Menu
South Hedland Square Shopping Centre.
Breaking

Stabbing attack at shopping centre, offender shot dead

by Shannon Molloy
1st May 2020 1:56 PM

Police in Western Australia have shot dead a man who went on a frenzied stabbing rampage at a shopping centre, wounding multiple people.

The frightening incident unfolded in South Hedland in the Pilbara region in the state's northwest just before 10am local time (12pm AEST).

A man armed with a knife began stabbing people at random, according to witnesses.

One told The Northwest Telegraph newspaper that the man, wearing hi-vis clothing, "stabbed someone in the McDonald's carpark".

He then went to the shopping centre and stabbed someone else, before entering the building "through the Kmart entrance before stabbing a few more", the witness told the newspaper.

"He made his way into Retravision (and) attacked a few more."

The rampage came to an end when a responding officer shot and killed the attacker.

A West Australian Police spokesman said: "A number of people have received injuries and are being treated at Hedland Health Campus."

The ABC reports that five people are currently in hospital - two in a serious but stable condition and the remainder stable.

 

The witness told The Northwest Telegraph that the offender had been shot outside a juice bar in the food court.

"I thought it was just people just fighting and banging on stuff, but then when we walked in I saw a man lying on ground with police above him," another witness told the ABC.

"He'd been shot. He looked like he was unconscious.

"He was on his back, his shirt was open and there were some people tending to his wounds. It looked like he had chest wounds."

Another witness told TheWest that up to seven people had been stabbed - one of them was a woman with a pram.

"Police tried to taser the attacker but shot him when the taser didn't work," the witness told the website.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed multiple people were treated at the scene but was unable to give details of their condition.

People are urged to avoid the area although police say there is no longer an imminent risk to the public.

- with AAP

