Stable hand’s bad roadside test results

A STABLE hand and mother of four had methamphetamines in her system when she was intercepted driving last year.

Angela Maree Blanch pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court earlier this month to one count of drug driving.

Blanch was intercepted driving on Exhibition Road, Wandal, at 7.56pm on October 10.

She told police she had recently consumed the drug ice.

The court heard she had a three page traffic history and one page criminal history.

Blanch was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $500. A traffic conviction was recorded.