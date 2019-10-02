STADIUMS COMPARED: The Browne Park Stadium upgrade

POTENTIAL STADIUM: A feasibility study to build a stadium at Browne Park is now complete.

THE Morning Bulletin has taken a closer look at the two competing Rockhampton stadium proposals: Browne Park Stadium and the Rocky Stadium.

Rockhampton is only big enough for one stadium and Paul Hoolihan believes that Browne Park, the city’s “home of rugby league”, was ripe for an upgrade.

Browne Park Management chair, Mr Hoolihan, has strongly advocated for years for a Browne Park Stadium, successfully convincing then-state election candidate Barry O’Rourke to conduct a feasibility study into a potential stadium.

That feasibility study looking at a staged increase in Browne Park’s capacity from 5200 to 10,000 is now on the verge of being considered by Queensland Cabinet where a decision would be made on whether to pursue the project and how it would be funded.

The price tag for the site was expected to come in under initial cost estimates of $30 million to $50 million.

The study notes that Browne Park’s possible expansion offers the region the chance to become a magnet for national and international events and entertainers.

Mr Hoolihan said their proposal has the benefit that it was in a flood free area and the freehold was held by a Trust Committee.

He said substantial parking facilities were available.

“The major economic benefits of the Browne Park upgrade would be substantial increased visitor numbers for those major matches and events and our upgrade proposal shows a minimum of 11 motels within walking distance of the facility and our proposals, as outlined, also reflect included bus travel from associated parking areas at shopping centres thereby saving on any major cost for parking or changes to road infrastructure.”

He said the alternative Rocky Stadium proposal at Victoria Park was located in a major flood zone and currently experiences traffic difficulties . Mr Hoolihan also raised the issue of the alternative stadium needing to be built on areas held by sporting bodies which have their own committees and Lease coverage.

“The upgrade proposed would also allow NRL matches to be played in Rockhampton and possibly other Rugby League matches and, hopefully, more regional and state matches for the other codes, plus the ability to hold major events like music and Carols by Candlelight, as an example,” he said.

“Details of the proposed upgrade have been discussed with the Local State Member and Federal Member and detailed proposals will be discussed with them when the upgrade design is finalised.

“Subject to final consideration by the State and Commonwealth Ministers and the Browne Park Management, we believe that any proposed upgrade could be shovel ready within a relatively short period of time.”