THE Maritime Union of Australia has hired a barrister to find out who planted a listening device in its Brisbane boardroom.

State secretary Stephen Cumberlidge has written to his branch warning union staff will be grilled as part of the investigation, a media report says.

The letter, sent this week and seen by the AFR, says an independent security contractor found the bug during a sweep of the union's boardroom at Cannon Hill.

Mr Cumberlidge said "all MUA staff and officials who work from the Cannon Hill office will be investigated about this discovery".

"... the report with its recommendations will be presented to the branch secretary and national executive to determine if there's probable cause that any staff or officials were involved in the placement or were aware that such device was present in the building before it was discovered," the letter said.

MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin has denied the union suspects officials or staff, but he didn't say who might be to blame.

Last month, ACTU secretary Sally McManus said all unions assumed the government was spying on them.

"They do. They tap phones and do all of those things," she told media, during a discussion about whether she would download the government's coronavirus tracing app.

Originally published as Staff face grilling after bug found in union boardroom