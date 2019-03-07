Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 40 staff were fired before Media Rebl and Digital Rebl were put into liquidation.
About 40 staff were fired before Media Rebl and Digital Rebl were put into liquidation. Rob Williams
News

Staff feel the sting after Rebl Corp collapse

Chloe Lyons
Anton Rose
by and
7th Mar 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE firm dealing with the liquidation of Rebl Corp's subsidiaries has revealed how many staff were left without jobs after last week's shock closure.

Rebl Corp, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

Rebl Corp closed the doors of its Nicklin Way office last Thursday and Digital Rebl and Media Rebl were put into liquidation under the care of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants the next day.

Worrells' liquidator, Dan Hammond said "40-odd staff" were terminated prior to his appointment.

"The lay of the land is there are no decisions being made yet but we will call a creditors meeting in the next two to three months," Mr Hammond said.

"We're in the throws of collating info to help those staff and steer them in the direction of the government scheme (Fair Entitlements Guarantee)."

Since the closure, small business owners have expressed concerns they may be locked into long-standing contracts with finance companies signed as part of Rebl Corp's "free" social media and digital marketing package.

Rebl Corp director Michael Maunder has been contacted for comment regarding the closure, but has not responded.

Mr Maunder is from Toowoomba region, but when The Chronicle visited his address in Meringandan West he wasn't there.

The Daily visited the Bluewater Point Resort in Minyama where Mr Maunder was also reportedly living, but he wasn't there either.

More Stories

business liquidation ombudsman rebl corp sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Safety alert issued after fatality at CQ mine site

    premium_icon Safety alert issued after fatality at CQ mine site

    News Queensland Mines Inspectorate investigating death

    Water restrictions to be activated if no rain falls soon

    premium_icon Water restrictions to be activated if no rain falls soon

    Community 'We want to assure everybody that there is no need to be concerned'

    PUPPY LOVE: Central Queensland's 50 most adorable dogs

    premium_icon PUPPY LOVE: Central Queensland's 50 most adorable dogs

    Pets & Animals DID your four-legged friend make our list?

    How marshmallows, fishing hid man's child sex abuse attacks

    premium_icon How marshmallows, fishing hid man's child sex abuse attacks

    Crime Child sex abuser appeals conviction on five charges