Workers from insolvent company serviced health facilities

STAFF of a security company now under administration had been working at Northern Rivers hospitals.

But Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir said the company's situation wouldn't hamper security at the region's health facilities.

The Northern Star understands 20 to 30 local jobs have been lost after administrators were appointed for United Security Enterprises Pty Ltd in August.

In September, the company's master security licence was revoked - as is mandatory for a security firm under administration - and staff were laid off.

Ms Weir confirmed staff of United Security had been sub-contracted in their facilities.

"Northern NSW Local Health District contracts SNP Security to supply some security services, in addition to our own security personnel," Ms Weir said.

"SNP Security subcontracts services to a range of third party providers, which previously included United Security Enterprises.

"NNSWLHD continues to receive security services through SNP Security, and this arrangement remains unchanged following the withdrawal of United Security Enterprises as a subcontractor."

Ms Weir said about $19 million had been invested into security capital works in emergency departments across the state.

"This includes upgrading access controls between public and staff areas, upgrading CCTV systems and installing remote locking to public access doors," she said.

"To make our EDs safer, over $5 million has been invested to upgrade personal duress alarms for staff and in 2016, every ED implemented actions to improve security and safety arrangements following an audit."

She said security staffing across NSW Health was given a $2.5 million boost in 2016 and all of their security workers undertake extra training.

"This program specifically focusses on the skills needed to provide security in a health environment," she said.

"There has been a significant increase of security staff across NSW, from 974 full-time equivalent employees in 2010 to 1243 in 2018."