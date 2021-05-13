Staff recruitment begins for new Rocky store

As construction is well underway behind the walls at the former H&M site at Stockland Rockhampton to make way for TK Maxx, recruitment for staff has also begun.

Job advertisements went live online recently for retail managers at the new Rockhampton store.

TJX Companies is a discount retailer of apparel and homewares in America and worldwide with more than 4400 stores in nine countries.

The Rockhampton TK Maxx store departments will include womenswear, women’s intimates, gifts and homeware, kidswear, luggage, men’s basics, menswear, shoes, toys and women’s accessories.

The closest TK Maxx stores to Rockhampton are in Townsville and Brisbane.

The former H&M and Cotton On sites, are to be tenanted by TK Maxx, Time Zone and two specialty tenancies.

New amenities are to be built at the rear and will be accessed by all four stores.

The construction work is expected to be completed by September.

H&M closed on March 15, as part of a company-wide restructure following loss of profits during COVID-19.

Stockland and TK Maxx were contacted for comment however a response was not received.