Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TK Maxx opening at Fairfield
TK Maxx opening at Fairfield
Fashion & Beauty

Staff recruitment begins for new Rocky store

Vanessa Jarrett
13th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As construction is well underway behind the walls at the former H&M site at Stockland Rockhampton to make way for TK Maxx, recruitment for staff has also begun.

Job advertisements went live online recently for retail managers at the new Rockhampton store.

TJX Companies is a discount retailer of apparel and homewares in America and worldwide with more than 4400 stores in nine countries.

The Rockhampton TK Maxx store departments will include womenswear, women’s intimates, gifts and homeware, kidswear, luggage, men’s basics, menswear, shoes, toys and women’s accessories.

The closest TK Maxx stores to Rockhampton are in Townsville and Brisbane.

The former H&M and Cotton On sites, are to be tenanted by TK Maxx, Time Zone and two specialty tenancies.

New amenities are to be built at the rear and will be accessed by all four stores.

The construction work is expected to be completed by September.

H&M closed on March 15, as part of a company-wide restructure following loss of profits during COVID-19.

Stockland and TK Maxx were contacted for comment however a response was not received.

rockhampton business stockland rockhampton tk maxx tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Three hospitalised after serious crash on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three hospitalised after serious crash on Bruce Hwy

        Breaking Emergency Services are on scene of a crash north of Rockhampton.

        Man accused of contacting victim from jail

        Premium Content Man accused of contacting victim from jail

        Crime A man has been accused of contacting a woman 19 times from prison

        New footpath opens at school in North Rocky

        Premium Content New footpath opens at school in North Rocky

        Council News Council received $56,000 in funding through the Queensland Government’s School...

        Road resurfacing works rescheduled for CQ highway

        Premium Content Road resurfacing works rescheduled for CQ highway

        News Lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place.