Staff support key to success

WITH a strong focus on staff, a local aged care organisation is proving why it is one of the best in the region after a humbling announcement.

CentacareCQ, Rockhampton, has been named a finalist in the Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award at the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

CentacareCQ is the longest running, not-for-profit local social services organisation in the region, providing professional community services for more than 40 years.

The organisation works to encourage and strengthen individuals, couples and families through a broad range of services, which include aged care and disability support, counselling, and family and community support and education.

Acting director of CentacareCQ, Shari Jackson, said the team was thrilled at the news.

“We were all really quite surprised, thrilled and proud that we had been nominated,” Ms Jackson said.

“We work really hard at all levels of the organisation to provide services that meet community member’s needs.

“We have had aged care clients that have provided really wonderful feedback in terms of the services we have provided.”

The Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award recognises and acknowledges businesses, organisations and not-for-profits that have a strong focus on staff engagement, safety and well-being, training and providing staff with higher education learning opportunities and development.

Ms Jackson said there was a range of things CentacareCQ was doing to help support staff in the workplace and in their home lives.

“We have a health and well-being program that our staff can participate in and we do lots of training for our staff as well, not just on the job, but also self-care, time management, stretching classes and yoga,” she said.

“We have a team whose role is to provide mentoring and a safe place for staff to be able to do some professional development.

“We also have an employee assistance program for all our staff and their immediate dependants.

“So if they need, they can access some services outside of CentacareCQ to be able to get the support they need, be that work problems or family problems.

“We don’t want to lose really good people because they are not managing what might be happening at home and if we can support our staff to live the best life they can that reflects really closely on the services they are providing for our clients.”

She said the team had their eye on the prize and were hoping to take home the award.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we have been nominated and would love to bring the award home,” she said.

“To our staff here at CentacareCQ, we just want to thank them. If it wasn’t for the work each and every one of them does on a daily basis we wouldn’t have been nominated.”

Winners will be announced at the awards gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29.

CentacareCQ is located at 16 Bolsover St, Rockhampton, and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.