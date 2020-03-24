Menu
19/05/2006 PIRATE: 04/04/2006 Pensioner with a walking stick in Saffron Walden, Essex, Britain, Apr 04, 2006. PicGraham/Barclay /Bloomberg/News - aged man frail disabled retirees generic situation
Crime

Staff threatened with walking stick for drug stash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
24th Mar 2020 11:06 AM
A man who allegedly stole drugs from a Hyde Park chemist threatened staff with his walking stick before fleeing on a bicycle.

Townsville Police were called to Cate's Chemist on Charters Towers Rd about 3.50pm on Sunday to reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man entered the chemist and allegedly threatened staff with his walking crutch.

He allegedly got away with prescription medication and rode off on a silver bicycle along Charters Towers Rd.

The manager of the chemist said no staff were injured in the incident but did not wish to comment further.

A 48-year-old Hermit Park man was arrested yesterday morning and will appear at Townsville Magistrates Court today.

crime queensland crime robbery thief

