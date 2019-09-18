staffing addressed Hospital calms surgery concerns

Ramping has become a common occurrence at Rockhampton Hospital during a busy flu season.

IT’S business as usual at the Rockhampton Hospital with doctors and nurses filling operating theatres.

The deparetment is fully staffed with no vacant positions available in surgery.

The acting executive director Ceclia Anich said no patients were waiting longer than clinically recommended for their elective surgery.

“Patients are categorised according to their level of clinical need,” Ms Anich said.

Category 1 patients should be seen before 30 days, category 2 before 90 days, and category 3 before 365 days.

“Rockhampton Hospital meets these targets for every patient,” she said.

The Hospital has come under scrutiny in the past week for extended waiting times but Ms Anich said everyone in need of surgery was receiving help.

“Our amazing surgical teams do a great job,” she said.

In the 2018-19 financial year CQ Health clinicians did 8669 emergency and elective surgeries, and no patient was waiting longer than clinically recommended for surgery.

“The only reason a patient would be sent to surgery in Brisbane is for a highly specialised service that needs to be provided in a tertiary hospital.”

While it’s business as usual for doctors and nurses in the surgery department, 2019 flu levels have broken records.

A total of 3,320 Central Queenslanders have been diagnosed with influenza since the start of January.

This time last year 469 people had been confirmed to have influenza but the total almost doubled by the end of the year.

The 2019 flu season has been the worst in at least five years.

The 2017 flu season previously held the title with 2,264 confirmed cases but in September there was only 1,505.

The influenza trend in the past five years show confirmed cases increase by at least 200 from September to December