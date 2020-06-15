Stage one of paint shop expansion plans proposed to council

Paint Inspirations on High St, Berserker, have lodged an application for extensions to their shopfront.

The development application submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council is for a material change of use for extensions to existing paint shop.

The application relates to 63, 65, 67 and 69 High St and 64 and 66 Seigle St for Lesdel Pty Ltd, the owners of the site.

The company owns another paint store on the southside and is looking to reduce its overheads by operating from the one main paint store.

The southside store is mostly used for storage and before they can close it, they need to extend the northside store to accomodate for the extra required space.

It is noted the shop extension is a 296.6 sq m gross floor area and includes the use of the existing buildings on the premises.

The application notes the site is located near a state-controlled road and intersection.

The concept plans drawn by Rufus Design Group indicated further works to be submitted for approval at a later date.

The current proposed plans are a new paint store extension of 144.5 sq m, along with other storerooms and a covered trade entry, measuring 8x15m.

The existing retail paint shop will remain in its current location and is to be expanded to the rear.

The existing dangerous goods paint store will be converted to a regular paint store, with a new dangerous goods paint store extension at the rear.

An extension of the existing trade drive-through will accommodate a small internalworkshop hire room.

Behind that will be a new sandblasting grit store.

To the east of the existing shop, a new covered drive-through entry is to be provided which will accommodate four painters’ vehicles for ­temporary set down and loading. Recently, the two existing rental houses owned by the company were demolished to make way for an extended concrete driveway area to accommodate 17 additional car parks, a dedicated delivery truck bay, and relocation of the existing shipping containers that are rented out to local painting contractors.

A retail shop extension has been planned for a future stage but is not part of this ­application.

This area will be seven temporary carparks until the company is in a financial position to proceed with the construction of the additional shop.

There will be no changes to the existing shops at 67 and 69 High St.